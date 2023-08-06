Begin typing your search...

3 killed as house roof collapses in Afghanistan

Three people were killed and another injured on Sunday as the roof of a house collapsed in Afghanistan's Ghazni province on Sunday.

ByIANSIANS|6 Aug 2023 2:06 PM GMT
3 killed as house roof collapses in Afghanistan
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

KABUL: Three people were killed and another injured on Sunday as the roof of a house collapsed in Afghanistan's Ghazni province on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Aband district in the wee hours, leaving three women dead and another injured, all of whom were from the same family, a statement issued by provincial police added, Xinhua news agency reported.

In war-torn Afghanistan, people are mostly living in mud houses, especially in the countryside, which is vulnerable to natural disasters such as quakes, rainstorms, flooding, and snowfall.

WorldAfghanisthanThree People KilledRoof CollapsedGhazni provinceAband district
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X