3 Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli strike on Lebanon

BEIRUT: Three Hezbollah members were killed in an Israeli air strike targeting a house in Lebanon's southern village of Khirbet Selm, Lebanese military sources told the media.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, said on Sunday that members of the civil defence had rushed to the scene with bulldozers, cranes, and ambulances, and the three bodies had been transferred to the Tebnin Governmental Hospital in the central sector of southern Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The sources added that Israel launched five raids on three areas in southern Lebanon and fired 30 shells on seven towns and villages in the south.

Meanwhile, Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said it targeted Israel's Meron air base with dozens of missiles and attacked an Israeli site in the vicinity of Mount Adir, killing and wounding its members, in addition to attacking the sites of Al-Samaqa, Al-Malikiyah, Zebdine and Al-Baghdadi.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing increased tension since October 8, 2023, after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel in support of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 the same year, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 352 people on the Lebanese side, including 234 Hezbollah members and 70 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.