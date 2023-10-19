3 drones targeting US forces in Iraq shot down

WASHINGTON: The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that three drones targeting American forces in Iraq were shot down but resulted in minor injuries to the coalition forces.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CENTCOM said: "In the last 24 hours, the US military defended against three drones near US and Coalition forces in Iraq.

"In western Iraq, US forces engaged two drones, destroying one and damaging the second, resulting in minor injuries to Coalition forces. Separately in northern Iraq, US forces engaged and destroyed a drone, resulting in no injuries or damage.

"We are continuing to assess the impacts to operations."

The CENTCOM went on to say that "in this moment of heightened alert, we are vigilantly monitoring the situation in Iraq and the region".

It was not immediately clear who launched the drones or how they were shot down.

The development comes amid simmering tensions in the region in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.