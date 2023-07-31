3 died, 5 injured in accident in Afghanistan's Samangan province

KABUL: At least three people died and five others were injured in an accident in the Northern Province of Samangan, Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported on Monday. The Khaama Press is an online news service for Afghanistan.

The accident occurred on Sunday, after which the five injured, including three in critical condition, were taken to a local hospital, according to Sayed Usman Hamidi, a Taliban-appointed provincial health official.

The incident occurred after the vehicle turned turtle on the Samangan-Baghlan highway. A similar incident occurred last week in the Badghis province where three people died, including the truck driver, reported Khaama Press.

According to the official statement, a fast-driven truck turned turtle in the Band-e-Sabzak area outside the provincial capital Qala-e-Naw. Earlier, in the eastern province of Nangarhar, two people killed on the spot. The incident occurred when a freight truck and motorcycle collided, according to Khaama Press.

Three people were killed in a separate accident in the Badakhshan province district of Kofaab earlier. As per officials, the current increase in road accidents is directly linked to reckless driving, dilapidated road, poorly maintained vehicles, and not following the traffic rules. In Herat province, over 259 people have been injured due to traffic accidents in the first week of July. "In the last five days, we had 259 injured traffic accidents and, unfortunately, three deaths," Khaama Press quoted a Taliban official as saying.

According to the official, most of the injured were teenagers and young adults. According to hospital officials, most incidents and injuries occurred during the Eid days. Meanwhile, the eastern province of Nangarhar also had the highest number of incidents during the Eid days. At least two people died, and 168 others were injured due to traffic accidents in the province, Khaama Press reported.

Moreover, more than a dozen had been killed and over 300 others injured due to traffic accidents across the country, as per Khaama Press. On the other hand, 33 people died, and 45 others were injured in several traffic accidents in different provinces before Eid days.