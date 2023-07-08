Begin typing your search...

3 dead, 10 missing after building collapse in Brazil

As of early Friday afternoon, a man, a woman and an adolescent were found dead in the rubble, while two people were rescued alive, a 65-year-old woman and a 15-year-old.

ByIANSIANS|8 July 2023 2:36 AM GMT
3 dead, 10 missing after building collapse in Brazil
X

Representative image (IANS)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

BRASILIA: At least three people were killed while 10 others were missing, including children, after the collapse of a building in the Brazilian city of Recife, capital of the state of Pernambuco, the Civil Defense and Fire Department reported.

As of early Friday afternoon, a man, a woman and an adolescent were found dead in the rubble, while two people were rescued alive, a 65-year-old woman and a 15-year-old, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Fire Department report, the incident occurred at about 6:00 a.m. local time, when one of the building's blocks collapsed completely, while another partially fell.

The building had a ground floor and three other floors, with four apartments each.

The Recife Metropolitan Area has been affected by heavy rains since Thursday night, which made it more difficult for the Fire Department to search for the missing.

missingchildrencollapsebuildingBrazilian city of RecifePernambucoCivil DefenseFire Department
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X