3 climbers who fell near treacherous pass on Alaska's Mount McKinley dead, 1 rescued

The fall happened during the climb near Denali Pass, which is about 18,200 feet (5,550 metres), the park service said. It provided few other details. The three others in the climbing group tended to those who fell before returning to a camp at about 17,000 feet (5,180 metres), the agency has said.

The group was on the West Buttress route, the most popular path to the summit. It is known for crevasses, steep ice and exposed ridges.

Over the years, many climbing injuries and deaths have occurred on the traverse between an area known as high camp at around 17,200 feet (5,240 metres) and Denali Pass, mainly resulting from unprotected falls, according to the park. Most of the deaths along the pass have happened while climbers were descending.