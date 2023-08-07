294,800 people visited Israel in July 2023

TEL AVIV: Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) reported that in July of 2023, 294,800 visitors entered the country.

This number is up more than 15 per cent over July 2022 when 260,400 people entered the country.

But it is also down about 15 per cent from July 2019 – before the Covid crisis – when 345,600 visitors entered Israel.

Of all the visitors, 270,200 were listed officially as tourists, with the rest mainly Israeli citizens who live abroad. In July 2022, 249,900 tourists entered the country and in July 2019 the number was 322,800. Also in July 2023, there were 24,500 entries of people who visited the country just for one day.