The miners were digging for grains of gold when heavy rain caused the Ciseureuh River to flow into the shaft Monday in the mining area in Bogor regency of West Java province. Authorities have not confirmed if anyone escaped, and there was no information on the miners' condition.

The shaft was estimated to be about 100 meters (330 feet) deep in a mountainous area south of the capital, Jakarta. The search-and-rescue team deployed after the flood was reported early Wednesday brought in submersible water pumps to suck the water from the hole and tried to close off openings where groundwater seeped in.