26 more bodies recovered in Zimbabwe ferry disaster; death toll at 72

The ferry capsized in strong waves on Tuesday. Police said 26 more bodies have been recovered since then, bringing the death toll to 72.

The aging ferry was traveling from the town of Kariba to rural and fishing communities in the country's northwest, where roads are damaged and public transportation is scarce. Authorities have not said how many people were aboard or how many remain missing.

Estimates have put the number of passengers as high as 153, while authorities say the ferry's capacity is 90. Zimbabwe's disaster management agency has said 77 people were rescued.