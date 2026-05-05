26 killed, 61 injured in blast at fireworks factory in China

The explosion occurred on Monday afternoon at the plant operated by the Huasheng fireworks manufacturing and display company in Liuyang, a county-level city under Changsha, the provincial capital.

The explosion occurred on Monday afternoon at the plant operated by the Huasheng fireworks manufacturing and display company in Liuyang, a county-level city under Changsha, the provincial capital.

Videos circulating on Chinese social media showed massive destruction of property spanning several kilometres.