2 ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz, complicating diplomatic efforts to resume talks

Wednesday morning, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard attacked a container ship, damaging it but causing no injuries. The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre did not immediately identify who shot at the second ship, but suspicion immediately fell on Iran.

In the second attack, a cargo ship said it had been fired upon and was stopped in the water. It said there was no reported damage to the vessel.

The two attacks came days after the US seized attacks in the Strait of Hormuz came after the US seized an Iranian container ship after shooting it this past weekend and boarded an oil tanker associated with Iran's oil trade in the Indian Ocean.

Late on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said the US would indefinitely extend the ceasefire with Iran, which had been due to expire on Wednesday, to give Tehran time to come up with a “unified proposal” ahead of possible negotiations.