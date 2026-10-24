2 Philippine air force planes collide during training flight, killing all 4 pilots

The two SF-260 aircraft collided while flying at a low altitude Friday afternoon then crashed at Fernando Air Base in Lipa city in the coastal province of Batangas south of the capital. There were no injuries on the ground, the officials said.

The air force did not provide details of what it called an accidental crash. Two Philippine officials with knowledge of what happened said the two planes collided in flight. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the matter.

One of the two-seater aircraft went down near the barracks of military personnel in the air base, a witness told The Associated Press.