2 people killed, suspect dead in downtown Minneapolis shooting

Officers heard more gunshots and followed them to a higher floor, where they found “a haze that significantly limited their visibility,” he said. Peterson did not provide additional details about the haze.

One officer was shot in the leg and another was shot twice in the abdomen, he said. All three injured officers were expected to make a full recovery, he said.

Authorities did not provide any details about the suspected shooter but said they were familiar with the person before the shooting.

“I'm truly sickened by this level of violence,” Peterson said. “That feeling is tempered only by the courageous actions of the Minneapolis police officers, who responded without hesitation, confronted an extraordinarily dangerous situation and worked to end the violence and restore safety.”

One of the victims was fatally shot at the scene, and one died after arriving at the hospital, he said.