2 men charged in extortion-linked shooting at Kapil Sharma's Canada restaurant

On October 16, 2025, shots were fired at Sharma's restaurant in Surrey for the third time since it opened in July.

The suspects, Pardeep Singh and Saveer Khan, both aged 22, were arrested on November 1, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement on Friday.

It added that the two suspects had also been charged in connection with a separate shooting.

Police described both shootings as extortion-related.