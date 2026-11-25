Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said forces deployed seven drones in the operation that struck the Russian navy corvette on Sunday. Libyan authorities said the ship had docked at the base to refuel and resupply.

An initial investigation found that several Ukrainian sea drones were launched against the ship from a base operated by Ukrainian forces in western Libya, according to the two officials, who were briefed on the investigation.

At least four drones were intercepted and destroyed, while two struck the corvette, a smaller warship designed to patrol coastal waters and escort other vessels, the officials said. One of them said at least 10 people, including Libyan and Russian nationals, were wounded.

The officials, who are affiliated with the self-styled Libyan National Army, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters.

The strike has brought the Russia-Ukraine war to a new battleground, thousands of miles from Europe. It exposed how Moscow and Kyiv are using the fractured north African country as a theater for their wider confrontation.

Oil-rich Libya, a strategically useful Mediterranean coastline and borders six nations, has had a fractured political landscape for over a decade. Its two administrations are backed by rival foreign powers.

The internationally recognized government in Tripoli has cultivated ties with Ukraine and its Western allies, partly to support its efforts to stay in power, and to deter the flow of people hoping to reach Europe as migrants. It is backed by an array of loosely allied armed groups and militias.

In eastern Libya, there is the government of Prime Minister Ossama Hammad, whose powerful ally, Hifter, maintains close relations with Russia.