2 killed, 3 missing as cargo ship rams bridge in China

BEIJING: Two people were killed and three others went missing after a cargo ship rammed into bridge, leading to collapse of a portion of the structure on Thursday morning in Guangzhou in China's Guangdong Province.

The incident occurred around 5.30 a.m. when a container ship hit the pier of the Lixinsha Bridge, plunging five vehicles, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to preliminary investigation, of the five vehicles, two plunged into the river and the others fell onto the vessel.

A crew member was slightly injured in the accident.

Rescue efforts are underway and the cause of the accident is being investigated.