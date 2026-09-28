2 dead, 10 missing after avalanche hits Himlung Himal peak in Nepal

The avalanche at the base camp of the 7,126 metre Himlung Himal peak in the Nar Phu area buried a tent where nine climbers and 13 support staff were taking shelter.

Around 12 people went missing after the incident, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Shailendra Thapa.

Bodies of two people were found on the peak later, while 10 others remained missing, police said.

According to Thapa, all those missing are Nepalese nationals.

A helicopter was dispatched to the incident site for a rescue operation, he said.