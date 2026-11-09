19 Indian seafarers stranded in Yemen evacuated, embassy says

“All seafarers are safe, in good health, and on their way back to India. The Embassy sincerely thanks all concerned for their valuable cooperation and continued support in facilitating the safe evacuation of our Indian nationals,” the mission said in a post on X.

The evacuation comes days after India said 14 Indian nationals aboard a yacht involved in an incident off the Yemeni coast were safe.

It is not immediately clear whether the 14 are among the 19 seafarers evacuated.

On October 23, the Indian mission had said all 14 Indian nationals aboard a yacht near Hodeidah were safe and that it was in contact with relevant parties to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.