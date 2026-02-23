18 people killed in bus accident in Nepal's Dhading

Twenty-six passengers were injured in the accident that occurred when the bus coming towards Kathmandu from Pokhara plunged into the Trishuli river along the Prithvi Highway, about 90 km west of Kathmandu at 1.30 am, according to Bishnu Prasad Bhatta, spokesperson at the Armed Police Force.

Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the accident site and 28 injured passengers have been rescued from the bus, according to Bhatta. The injured passengers have been admitted to different hospitals for treatment. Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police personnel have been mobilised to carry out rescue work.