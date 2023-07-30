173 killed, 260 injured in rain-related incidents across Pak

ISLAMABAD: As many as 173 people have lost their lives and 260 people have been injured in heavy rains across Pakistan since June, ARY News reported citing a report by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

According to the NDMA report, 69 men, 32 women and 72 children died in rain-related incidents in the country. Adding to that, 110 men, 76 women and 74 children were injured.

Punjab recorded the highest number of casualties where 67 people died in heavy rains.

Out of 260 injured in the monsoon-related incidents, 158 were affected in Punjab.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed the death of 47 people due to rain and ten people were killed in Balochistan, reported ARY News.

Moreover, the rainfall claimed 21 lives in Sindh, 12 in PoK and five in the Gilgit Baltistan region, the report added.

Additionally, 11 persons have died in monsoon-related incidents in Islamabad, reported ARY News. Reportedly, 1485 houses were damaged in the deadly rainfall which stormed the country.

According to the reports, the floods also swept away 475 cattle heads in the country. Pakistan’s Met Office has warned of urban and flash floods in Lahore and other areas while the city continued to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday, Dawn reported.

The Pakistan Met Department warned of urban flooding in the low-lying areas of Lahore, as well as flash flooding in the city’s nullahs. Consequently, rain-wind/thundershowers were expected at scattered places in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan, the forecast said, as per Dawn. Pakistan's NDMA has meanwhile said flooding was expected in the tributaries of the Kabul River and Dera Ghazi Khan’s hill torrents from July 27 to 30.