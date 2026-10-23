16 killed in Tibet’s magnitude 7 earthquake; China deploys drones to search for survivors

The high-intensity shallow earthquake, which struck at a depth of below 10 km at 10.33 PM on Thursday, caused widespread devastation and heavy casualties in the remote Baqen County of the city of Nagqu in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region.

So far, 12,489 residents have been evacuated, and rescue and relief operations, along with the resettlement of affected residents, are underway, state-run Xinhua news agency reported from Lhasa, the regional capital.

To assist the rescue efforts, China has deployed satellites and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to conduct emergency communication support and imaging of the quake-hit area, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Friday.