16 injured in massive air attack on Kiev

KIEV: At least 16 people were injured on Tuesday in a massive Russian missile and drone attack on Kiev, the Ukrainian capital city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

In a post on Telegram, the Mayor said Tuesday's attack, which was the second in less than a week, caused fires in a high-rise apartment block, a supermarket, and a warehouse in different parts of Kiev, Xinhua news agency.

The debris from intercepted missiles also fell on two other apartment buildings and a non-residential facility, the Kiev City Military Administration (KCMA) said in a statement.



A gas pipeline and a water main were damaged in the central Podil district, it said, adding that the attack also caused power outages in four districts in the capital.



The Russian military fired cruise missiles against Ukraine from 16 Tu-95 air bombers and ballistic Kinzhal missiles from several MiG-31 fighters, said Ukraine's Air Force.



At least 30 people were killed on December 29. 2023 in Russia's mass strike on Kiev.

