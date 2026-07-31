34 killed in Pakistan coal mine blast as rescue operations continue

The incident occurred on Thursday in the Sorange coalfield when a methane gas explosion struck a coal mine during a shift change, also damaging a neighbouring mine and trapping 36 workers.

About 4,000 feet underground, miners were caught in the explosion and the subsequent fire. The blast triggered structural collapses, killing several workers instantly and leaving others trapped beneath the burning debris.

Chief Inspector of Mines Muhammad Atif on Friday said, "Rescue teams have recovered 15 bodies and rescued 16 of the trapped workers until this morning"

"As per the shift schedule and other information that we have, at least 20 workers were still inside the main collapsed mine and the neighbouring mine," he said, adding that initially 22 workers were trapped inside the mine where the explosion took place, while the remaining workers were trapped in the neighbouring mine.