Chicago-based United said in a statement that flights that were in the air and flights on its United Express regional network were not affected. The airline also said there was “no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue.”

United apologised on social media to customers for the inconvenience. It resolved the issue about one hour and 40 minutes after pilots first began reporting problems to air traffic controllers.

United did not immediately provide details about which of its systems were affected, but pilots told air traffic controllers that the problem was related to a system that helps them determine a plane's final weight.

Before every departure, pilots use performance software, often on a cockpit tablet, to check that the aircraft can safely take off under current weather and runway conditions. The preflight calculations include the aircraft's weight along with information about the fuel, baggage, cargo and passengers the plane is carrying.

The information is also used to guide the autopilot system and the decisions pilots make, aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo said.

“It is extremely important to have all of these numbers accurate and precise,” said Arroyo, who flew for United. “Pilots use that information to establish guidance and performance for their flights from takeoff to landing.”