14 women win Nepal parliamentary polls, RSP accounts for 13

Nepal’s Constitution mandates that women should have at least 33 per cent representation in Parliament, but political parties have so far failed to meet the provision.

With 14 women winning under the direct voting system, their representation stands at around 8.48 per cent so far.

The House of Representatives (HoR) in Nepal has a total of 275 seats. While 165 members are elected through direct voting, 110 are elected through proportional representation.