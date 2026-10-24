14 Indian onboard dhow off Yemen coast are safe, says MEA

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this at his bi-weekly media briefing when asked about the reports that some Houthis have helped save Indians who were on a boat.

"On the 14 Indian nationals who were on a dhow, we understand that all of them are safe now, and we will try to reach out to them through parties and through our community members and try to see how best we can look after their well-being and.. possible return to India," he said.

The MEA spokesperson said India remains committed to the welfare and well-being of its nationals abroad.

In response to another related query, he said, "We have been in touch with parties there and we understand that all these 14 Indian nationals are located in Hodeidah and they are they are safe."