120 people evacuated after fire in Russian coal mine: Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW: The Alardinskaya coal mine is burning in the Kemerovo Region, 120 people have been evacuated, the Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) said on Telegram.

"Miners were evacuated from the Alardinskaya mine in Kuzbass," the ministry said.

"A fire broke out at a coal enterprise in the Kemerovo Region. Russian Emergencies Ministry employees brought 120 people to the surface, handed two over to doctors."

The ministry added that 44 of its employees and nine pieces of equipment were working at the scene.