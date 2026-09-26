12 killed, 18 injured in suicide attack in northwest Pakistan

According to Pakistan's national emergency response service Rescue 1122, the incident occurred in Darazinda tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan district, near the border between the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

The suicide bomber rammed a tractor-trolley loaded with explosives into the Aman Mela police checkpost, Regional Police Officer Khan Mubashir Malik said.

Twelve people were killed, and 18 others sustained injuries in the attack, he added.

According to police, two officials from the customs and excise department were among those killed.

The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were also taken there.