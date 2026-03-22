12 dead after train crashes into bus in Bangladesh's Comilla

The tragedy unfolded around 3:00 a.m. on the busy Dhaka–Chittagong route when the Chittagong-bound train struck the Mamun Special bus as it attempted to cross the railway at the level crossing.

The impact was so brutal that the bus became entangled with the train’s engine and was dragged for nearly a kilometre before the train could come to a halt, leaving the vehicle mangled and passengers trapped inside.