11 wounded in overnight Russian missile, drone strikes on Kyiv; Ukraine attacks Russian vessels

Separately, Ukrainian forces struck Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov, damaging 21 tankers used to transport oil and petroleum products, Ukraine's General Staff said in a statement.

Four tugboats, two cargo ships and a dredging vessel were also damaged in the attack, which took place overnight. These were used by the Russian forces for military logistics, it added.

Russian officials said one person was killed in the drone attack and that only four ships came under attack. The victim was a sailor on a technical support vessel, local Gov. Yuri Slyusar said. He said that the four vessels, which included a tanker transporting methanol, only sustained minor damage.