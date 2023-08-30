11 people hospitalised after severe turbulence on Milan-Atlanta Delta flight

WASHINGTON: At least 11 people were hospitalised for injuries they received due to severe turbulence on board a Delta flight travelling from Milan to Atlanta, an airline spokesperson said.

The spokesperson told CNN that the flight on Tuesday was carrying 151 passengers and 14 crew members.

The 11 people injured include crew members and passengers.

“Delta Care Team members are mobilising to connect with customers on Delta Flight 175 that experienced severe turbulence before landing safely in Atlanta Tuesday,” the spokesperson told CNN.

According to the US Federal Aviation Agency, the flight was located about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport when the turbulence occurred, and it eventually landed safely.

It was the latest in a series of incidents this year in which people have been hurt when their flights hit severe turbulence.

In March, a person was killed when a Bombardier CL30 jet flying from Dillant-Hopkins Airport in New Hampshire to Leesburg Executive Airport in Virginia encountered severe turbulence, reports CBS News.

Also in March, several people were hospitalised after a Lufthansa flight from Austin to Frankfurt hit turbulence and was forced to make an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.