11-member Indian team arrives in Nepal to assist in flood operations

The team, which includes medical personnel and tunnel rescue experts, was sent at the request of the Nepal government, according to Indian embassy sources.

The team is being sent to areas affected by the flash floods in the Himalayan nation, where rescue and relief operations are being carried out on an immense level.

Massive flash floods swept through Rasuwa and other parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, killing over 500 people and causing widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure.