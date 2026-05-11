11 killed, several others injured after van plunges into gorge in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR: At least 11 people, who were on their way to attend a marriage, were killed and several were injured when the van they were travelling in plunged into a ravine in northwest Pakistan on Monday, rescue officials said.
Several women and children, including the groom’s mother, were among those who were killed in the incident, according to Rescue 1122. The vehicle reportedly lost control and fell into a deep gorge, officials said. Locals in the area had launched a rescue operation on their own by the time medical teams and government officials reached the spot.
The injured were taken to Saidu Sharif Hospital, the resuce officials said. Rescue operations are typically difficult in the region due to its rugged mountainous terrain. Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.