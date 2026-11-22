GUASAVE (MEXICO): At least 11 people were killed in a burst of violence in Mexico's Sinaloa state after Mexican authorities captured cartel boss Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro.”
Mexico's Defense Cabinet on Saturday afternoon said that seven alleged cartel gunmen and four Mexican soldiers were killed in the fierce firefight that erupted Friday night and continued throughout the night.
Meza Flores, one of the FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives, was among eight people arrested in the operation, which was carried out using intelligence from the United States.