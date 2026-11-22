Mexico's Defense Cabinet on Saturday afternoon said that seven alleged cartel gunmen and four Mexican soldiers were killed

11 killed in burst of violence in northern Mexico after capture of cartel leader

Soldiers drive past a burned out cargo truck on a highway between Guamuchil and Guasave in Sinaloa state, Mexico, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, following overnight violence after Mexican authorities captured cartel boss Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, better known as ‘El Chapo Isidro’, in Guasave. AP