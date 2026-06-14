11 Indian crew evacuated from vessel off Oman coast after engine failure

DUBAI: Eleven Indian crew members from a commercial vessel off the Oman coast were evacuated after an engine failure, the Embassy of India in Muscat said on Sunday, while efforts to rescue three more are underway.
The incident occurred on the Indian-flagged merchant vessel Virat 1.
“In a closely coordinated and ongoing rescue operation at sea, 11 of the 14 crew members of MSC Virat 1 have been rescued and taken onboard by MV Jabal Ali 9,” the Indian Embassy said in a social media post.
“The rescue operation of the remaining members will complete shortly (sic),” the Indian mission added.
An earlier post by the Embassy said, “It has emerged that the vessel experienced an engine failure, and the crew eventually transferred safely to a life raft. Rescue operation is presently underway through ships in the vicinity, under coordination of Omani authorities.”
The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region.
The Oman coast witnessed tensions last week as three vessels with Indian crew members came under US attack in the region. One of them killed three seafarers.
India on Friday summoned US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks, the second time in a week, and told him that American military's “lethal and deadly” strikes on commercial vessels with Indian crew members off the coast of Oman are “unacceptable” and they undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce.