10,000 foreign students, including Indians, under ICE scanner for OPT fraud

OPT allows foreign nationals who enter the United States on a student visa to work in the US for 12, or in some cases 24, months. It also allows students to transition to an H-1B visa sponsored by employers.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, acting Director of ICE Todd Lyons said the OPT component of the student visa programme has “become a magnet for fraud” and has been the subject of many investigations by the Department of Homeland Security.