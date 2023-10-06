Begin typing your search...

10,000 demonstrate in Brussels against 'anti-breakers' law

The law, tabled by Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne, would introduce a three-year public protest ban for demonstrators convicted at previous demonstrations.

ByIANSIANS|6 Oct 2023 5:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-06 05:30:34.0  )
10,000 demonstrate in Brussels against anti-breakers law
X

Many injured as police breakup illegal mass gathering in Brussels (Photo: IANS)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

BRUSSELS: Around 10,000 people, according to the common trade union front, demonstrated here to denounce Belgium's draft "anti-protest law," which they argue risks undermining the fundamental right to demonstrate.

The law, tabled by Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne, would introduce a three-year public protest ban for demonstrators convicted at previous demonstrations.

The trade union front and a number of associations on Thursday fear that this law will be misused by the political authorities to prevent even peaceful demonstrations.

The nationwide strike has considerably disrupted the public transport services, particularly in Brussels.

Belgiumanti-protest lawfundamental rightcommon trade unionpublic demonstration
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X