10 killed in Malaysia after mid-air helicopter crash at navy parade rehearsal in Perak

MALAYSIA: Ten people were killed in Malaysia on Tuesday after two helicopters collided in mid-air during a rehearsal for a parade, the Royal Malaysian Navy said in a statement.

All 10 were crew members aboard the aircraft involved in the accident, which occurred at the Lumut naval base in the western state of Perak at 9.32am on Tuesday morning, the navy said.

“All victims were confirmed dead at the scene and sent to the Lumut army base hospital for identification,” the navy said.

A video of the incident showed one of the helicopters clipping the rotor of the other aircraft before the two crashed to the ground.

According to Malaysia’s Housing and Local Government Ministry, the two helicopters were undergoing a fly-past rehearsal for the navy’s Fleet Open Day scheduled to be held at the base in May.

The two helicopters involved were a Eurocopter AS555SN Fennec, and an Agusta-Westland AW-139.

The Agusta crashed on the stairs at the Naval Base Stadium while the Fennec helicopter crashed into the swimming pool in the sports complex.

The two aircraft, which had set off from Sitiawan field at 9.03am, crashed while training for a flyover for the 90th Naval Day celebration.

It is believed that a three-man crew was manning the Fennec helicopter while there were seven crew on board the Agusta helicopter.