10 killed after Typhoon Noul makes landfall in southern China

Red is the highest alert in China's four-tier, colour-coded warning system, in which blue is the lowest level.

The National Meteorological Centre issued its first red alert for a typhoon this year on Saturday evening. The alert was downgraded to orange and later to yellow on Sunday as Typhoon Noul weakened.

The typhoon packed winds of up to 162 kilometres per hour, slightly stronger than Typhoon Bavi, which struck eastern and northeastern China about two weeks ago, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

A working team has been dispatched to the affected areas to assess the situation and assist local authorities in relocating and resettling residents, besides ensuring their basic living needs.

The National Development and Reform Commission also allocated 100 million yuan (about USD 14.7 million) from the central budget to support post-disaster recovery efforts in Guangdong.

The funds will primarily be used to restore damaged infrastructure, including roads, water conservancy facilities, schools and hospitals, to help resume normal production and daily life at the earliest.

