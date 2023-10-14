1 mn in Gaza trapped in Israel-Hamas fiats

JERUSALEM: Palestinians began a mass exodus from northern Gaza Friday after Israel’s military told some 1 million people to evacuate toward the southern part of the besieged territory, an unprecedented order ahead of an expected ground invasion against the ruling Hamas militant group.

Meanwhile, Hamas issued a decree to civilians to stay put in their homes, and ignore Israel’s 24-hour ultimatum. The Hamas authority for refugee affairs told residents of the north of the territory to “remain steadfast in your homes and to stand firm in the face of this disgusting psychological war waged by the occupation”. Palestinians would only be able to flee south within Gaza as Israel has completely sealed off the territory.

The stand-off has fuelled fears of a humanitarian disaster, with a statement on the Hamas website calling Israel “delusional” for thinking people would flee.

“Scenes of migration and displacement are a thing of the past and won’t be repeated, except with the victorious return of our people to our occupied land,” Hamas statement said. Thousands of civilians, however, were pictured fleeing by car, on trucks and on foot after the warning.

Gaza has been hit by more than 6,000 air strikes since Hamas terrorists stormed Israel last Saturday, killing around 1,300 people.

More than 1,500 people have been killed in Gaza and a siege of the territory remains in place with food and water supplies dwindling.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports said Israeli forces carried out small raids inside Gaza.↔ More on P9, 10