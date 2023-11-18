1 killed in US hospital shooting, suspect shot dead

WASHINGTON: At least one person was killed in a shooting inside the lobby of a psychiatric hospital in the US state of New Hampshire, while the suspect was shot dead by a police trooper, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Friday at the New Hampshire Hospital in Concord city, the state capital, CNN reported.

Director of the New Hampshire State Police Col. Mark Hall also confirmed that all patients at the facility were safe following the shooting.

Addressing a press briefing on Friday evening, Col. Hall said the suspect, who is yet to be identified, had entered the hospital's lobby and shot an unnamed individual, the BBC reported.

The state police trooper quickly engaged and killed the suspect, he said, adding that the situation was "contained to the front lobby".

The officer went on to say that "one suspicious vehicle is currently being investigated by the state police bomb squad".

He further emphasised there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Commissioner Lori Weaver, the head of New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services, told reporters that the hospital will remain temporarily closed to visitors but support would be provided to patients and staff “as we work through this tragedy together”, reports CNN.