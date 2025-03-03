Begin typing your search...

    1 killed and 4 wounded in stabbing attack in Haifa, Israeli officials say

    The attack took place as regional tensions are high surrounding the fate of the ceasefire in Gaza

    3 March 2025
    Israeli security forces secure the scene of a stabbing attack in Haifa, Israel, on Monday, March 30, 2025, where a 70-year-old man was killed and four others were injured (AP) 

    JERUSALEM: A man in his 60s was killed and four other people were wounded in a stabbing attack Monday in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, police said. Israeli authorities said the assailant was killed.

    Police said they were treating the stabbing, which took place in a central transit hub, as a militant attack. A security guard and a civilian killed the attacker, who police said was an Arab citizen of Israel who had recently returned to Israel after some time abroad.

    The attack took place as regional tensions are high surrounding the fate of the ceasefire in Gaza. The militant group Hamas praised the attack but stopped short of claiming responsibility for it.

    stabbingIsraeli citymilitant attack
    AP

