1 dead, 9 others missing, feared dead in Washington state chemical tank implosion

Another nine people were injured, some severely, in the spill at Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. in Longview. The cause remained unclear.

“At the moment we are not aware of any rescues that are yet to be made," Cowlitz Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Goldstein said during a Tuesday evening news conference in which officials repeatedly referred to the situation as a recovery effort.

That effort would not resume until Wednesday morning, when emergency responders planned to work on stabilising the collapsed tank, which still had about 90,000 gallons of a chemical brew known as “white liquor" inside, and then search for the missing, Goldstein said.