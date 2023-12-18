Was Kalma written on Tricolour after Congress win?

NEW DELHI: A video of a news anchor claims that he said protesters in Telangana removed the Ashok Chakra from the Tricolour and wrote the Islamic Kalma on it. It said, “Would you still want Congress to come to power in the State or at the Centre?”

This incident took place in Mahabubnagar, Telangana.

This protest was sparked by former BJP member Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks about the Prophet.

At the time, the CM was K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and there was a BRS-majority government in the State.