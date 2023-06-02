Begin typing your search...

Video of school rehearsal shared with communal spin

The video was shared with the claim that Hindu girls are being trained to offer namaz in a school in Baghpat, UP.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Jun 2023 2:38 AM GMT
Video of school rehearsal shared with communal spin
NEW DELHI: A woman is seen seated on a chair while the schoolgirls kneel down and offer prayers, like in a namaz. The video was shared with the claim that Hindu girls are being trained to offer namaz in a school in Baghpat, UP. Alt News found a newspaper article where the school principal said a drama programme called ‘Unity in Diversity‘ was organised in the school for students of all religions. But, as the rehearsal video went viral, the prayer scene was removed from the play.

