Video of pilgrimage train shared with false spin

CHENNAI: A new viral video features a decorated train at a railway station. Its front bears a cut-out featuring a green dome with two minarets on its side and golden swans at the bottom.

A banner on the side says ‘Urs Mubarrak’ in Urdu. Netizens claimed a train has been converted into a ‘Muslim Express’ by ‘jihadis’, running between West Bengal and Hyderabad.

AltNews found this claim is unsubstantiated. The clip shows a special train that ran between Hyderabad and Wadi on August 1 and 3 to mark the 46th Urs celebrations of Sufi saint Mohammad Badshah Qadri.