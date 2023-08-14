Begin typing your search...

Video of pilgrimage train shared with false spin

A banner on the side says ‘Urs Mubarrak’ in Urdu. Netizens claimed a train has been converted into a ‘Muslim Express’ by ‘jihadis’, running between West Bengal and Hyderabad.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Aug 2023 7:36 PM GMT
CHENNAI: A new viral video features a decorated train at a railway station. Its front bears a cut-out featuring a green dome with two minarets on its side and golden swans at the bottom.

AltNews found this claim is unsubstantiated. The clip shows a special train that ran between Hyderabad and Wadi on August 1 and 3 to mark the 46th Urs celebrations of Sufi saint Mohammad Badshah Qadri.

