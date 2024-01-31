Video of MLA sweeping temple shared with false spin

CHENNAI: Following pran pratishtha of Ram temple, PM Modi called for cleanliness campaigns in religious sites. A video of a BJP MLA from Radhanpur in Gujarat features him sweeping a temple ground.

Lovingji Thakor is seen dropping garbage on the ground and later removing it with a broom. It was alleged that the sanitation exercise was a publicity stunt.

AltNews found the claim to be false. The politician had picked up an item of refuse lying nearby, dropped it on the mound of swept garbage, and later disposed it.