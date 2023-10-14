Unrelated clips shared as that of Israel conflict

ISRAEL: The Israel-Palestine conflict has all but escalated into a full-blown war with the Israeli military saying dozens of its fighter jets had struck more than 200 targets overnight in Gaza City. The combined toll on both sides crossed 3,500.

Against this backdrop, several videos are being circulated to depict the violence in the ongoing conflict. Alt News found that several videos, including that of a fighter jet being transported by road are unrelated to the current conflict. Most videos were shot many years ago.