Truck ablaze in Unnao was not headed for Ayodhya

CHENNAI: In the run up to the pran pratishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, an image of a truck engulfed in fire had gone viral.

Per news reports, the truck carrying fireworks had exploded and gone up in flames in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh.

News outlets reported that the truck was headed towards Ayodhya and was carrying items related to the ceremony. AltNews found that the truck was coming from Tamil Nadu and was headed towards Bahraich, and not Ayodhya.