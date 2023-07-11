Transperson’s suicide given false communal spin

NEW DELHI: A recent viral video claims that in Dharampur of Gurugram, a transperson was killed and subsequently hanged by a few ‘Bangladeshi Muslims’ who had entered the region illegally.

In the video, one can see a body hanging from the balcony of an apartment. Alt News contacted the Rajendra Park police station to check the details related to the incident.

The SHO refuted the communal claims and confirmed that this was a case of suicide by a woman identified as Priya.